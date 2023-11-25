Enrique Iglesias to Bid Farewell to Recording Career With Release of ‘Final (Vol. 2)’ Album

When discussing Latin pop artists, it’s hard not to mention Enrique Iglesias. With a career spanning almost 30 years, the artist has sold a whopping 70 million albums worldwide and holds over 200 awards. Known as the King of Latin Pop, Iglesias holds the top spot on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Latin Artists chart. Although the singer is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming album Final (Vol. 2), he recently announced the end of his recording career.

Iglesias shared his excitement about the new album, but added he still has some work to do. “It’s actually coming out in February. It’s completely finished,” he said. “What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg of the tour and launch it.”

While excited about what will be his final album, Iglesias also touched on his journey to complete it and how it marks the end. “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me, it was always like I said, my final album. This is it. I don’t think… No, I know I won’t be doing any more albums.”

Although the album is set for an early 2024 release, Iglesias continues to tour alongside Ricky Martin and Pitbull. Collaborating on The Trilogy Tour, which started in October, the trio recently announced an extension of the tour with 18 new shows extending into 2024. While a new tour, Iglesias is no stranger to working with both Pitbull and Martin. In 2017, the singer toured with Pitbull, and in 2021, he teamed with Martin for several shows.

Not Finished Writing

Given the news is a shock for fans, the decision to step away from music has been on the mind of Ingesias for some time. In September 2021, he told reporters, “It might be my final album. It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years.”

While marking the end of his recording career, Iglesias promised fans he’s not getting out of music altogether. “I’m never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I’m going to do it in a different way.”

Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images