Epiphone Unveils the Affordable Tribute Series

Epiphone is striking a chord with aspiring musicians this holiday season, unveiling a lineup of guitars designed to ignite creativity and spark lifelong passion. For those just stepping into the electrifying world of music, these new instruments are more than just guitars—they’re an invitation to dream big, strum boldly, and play their hearts out.

Videos by American Songwriter

Whether it’s the high-octane energy of an electric or the warm embrace of an acoustic, Epiphone’s latest creations bring the thrill of music within reach. The Les Paul™ Tribute, SG™ Tribute, and J-45™ Express are crafted to inspire and empower, delivering quality and performance that make every note feel magical. For younger players or those with smaller hands, the Epiphone Player Packs and the compact J-45 Express ensure that every aspiring musician, no matter their age or size, can find their perfect fit.

Les Paul Tribute: Legendary Tone, Reimagined for Your First Riff by Epiphone

Step into the spotlight with the Les Paul™ Tribute, a guitar by Epiphone that puts the power of an icon within reach. Its carved mahogany top hums with warmth and sustain, carrying the soul of the Les Paul legacy into your hands. Every note resonates with the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll history, inspiring confidence and creativity from the moment you plug in.

With Epiphone’s 650R™ and 700T™ ceramic humbuckers, the Tribute delivers searing leads and velvety rhythms, a dynamic sound palette for those discovering their voice. The mahogany neck, paired with a laurel fretboard and an easy-playing tapered joint, ensures you can play longer, dive deeper, and dream bigger.

Available in breathtaking finishes like Heritage Cherry Sunburst and the exclusive Aqua, this guitar lets you make a bold visual statement. Whether you’re a lefty or need a protective gig bag for on-the-go jam sessions, the Les Paul Tribute is ready to become your first love in music.

Les Paul Tribute: Courtesy Epiophone

SG Tribute: Classic Rock Energy, Designed for Today

Feel the rush of rock history with the SG Tribute, anoth model of this guitar by Epiphone that embodies raw energy and timeless style. Its solid mahogany body and neck radiate durability and elegance, while the laurel fretboard invites smooth, expressive playing.

The iconic double-horn design is paired with the commanding power of Epiphone’s 650R and 700T humbuckers, producing scorching tones that have defined rock for generations. It’s not just a guitar—it’s a ticket to your wildest musical ambitions.

Finished in show-stopping colors like Cherry and the exclusive Aqua, the SG Tribute stands as a beacon of individuality. Whether you’re jamming at home or performing on stage, the optional gig bag makes it your ideal partner in sound.

SG Tribute Guitar: Courtesy Epiphone

J-45 Express: Your Story, Your Song, Wherever You Are by Epiphone

It doesn’t end there… Let the J-45 Express be your trusted companion as you begin exploring acoustic guitar options too. This 7/8-sized marvel is perfect for intimate songwriting sessions or easy travel, blending portability with the warmth and depth of a full-sized guitar.

Its layered mahogany body and spruce top produce a rich, resonant tone that feels like home, while the shorter 22.68-inch scale length makes every chord and melody accessible, even for beginners. The laurel fretboard is a smooth canvas for your musical expression, designed to make every strum feel effortless.

Available in finishes like Vintage Sunburst and the stunning exclusive Pelham Blue, the J-45 Express isn’t just a guitar—it’s a reflection of your unique journey. Complete with a gig bag, it’s ready to go wherever inspiration takes you.

J-45 Express: Courtesy Epiphone

Find Your Sound, Write Your Story

Epiphone’s newest lineup invites you to explore the magic of music, offering instruments that feel like an extension of your own voice. Whether you’re drawn to the electric energy of the Les Paul Tribute, the bold spirit of the SG Tribute, or the soulful resonance of the J-45 Express, these guitars are crafted to inspire every step of your musical adventure.

This holiday season, let Epiphone help you discover your sound and start creating the soundtrack of your music journey.