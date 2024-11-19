‘The Voice’: Jeremy Beloate Knocks Out the Competition With Spine Chilling “Golden Hour” Performance

The Voice is back tonight (Monday, Nov. 18) with a brand-new episode. It’s only getting harder for coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as the Three-Way Knockout Rounds continue. Last week was full of surprises, as a battle between Team Snoop members Austyns Stancil, Jake Tankersley, and Christina Eagle resulted in no one going home. And it looks like coach Michael Bublé could have a similar situation on his hands with Jeremy Beloate, Kiara Vega, and Sofronio Vasquez.

This Contestant Brought Tears to ‘The Voice’ Viewer’s Eyes

The third and final round of Knockouts airs on The Voice tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC. During this phase, artists are paired against two other teammates. This time, however, they will individually perform a song of their choosing while their competitors watch from the sidelines. The coaches will select one winner to move on to the Live Playoff Rounds. Unless the two losers are stolen by another coach, that spells the end of the road for them.

Jeremy Beloate kicked off the Knockouts for Team Bublé with an incandescent rendition of JVKE’s “Golden Hour.” “I felt like I was on row J right in the center in New York City listening to you sing,” Reba said. “It was wonderful.”

Both Snoop and Stefani agreed on Beloate as the winner of that particular Knockout. “I had chills up my arms, up my legs,” said the former No Doubt frontwoman. “If I had to pick somebody for Knockouts, I would have to say Jeremy blew me away.”

That was the general consensus in the comments section on a preview video posted to YouTube Monday (Nov. 18.) “Jeremy brought tears to my eyes,” one user wrote. “A presence so powerful.”

Another used added, “Wow! Jeremy Beloate the control and vocal ability was outstanding.”

Tune In Tonight To See The Winner

Not for the first time since making his debut on The Voice, Michael Bublé is facing a tough decision. Kiara Vega delivered a gravelly cover of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name,” and Sofronio Vazquez shone with Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.”

Watch as Bublé makes his choice on Monday (Nov. 18) at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

