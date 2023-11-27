Epic Taylor Swift-Themed Christmas Lights Display Takes TikTok by Storm

One Swiftie in Naperville, Illinois has taken their devotion to Taylor Swift and interpreted it into Christmas lights, decorating their house in the style of Christmas (Taylor’s Version). The video features the two-story home decorated to the nines with lights, cardboard cutouts of Swift, signs made of her album covers, and even a cutout of Travis Kelce on the roof. The whole thing is topped with a neon sign reading “Merry Swiftmas.”

Swifties swarmed the comments to share their love for the display. “If I lived anywhere near this I would set up a lawn chair, sip a beverage, listen to TS all night every night while taking in the spectacular sight!” one fan commented. Many were noting the location and if they were anywhere near, so that neighborhood should brace for a possible influx of Swift fans this holiday season.

Another fan shared their own Swift-inspired decorations. “I’m doing an Eras Tour Elf on the Shelf,” they wrote. “Every day a new Eras outfit!” The official TikTok page of Michaels Craft Store even commented, “The real dream house,” as did the official page for Party City, which wrote, “It’s giving merry swiftmas.” One person wrote, “I would be looking for the power box so I could throw a wrench in it,” proving that not everyone is a fan.

Say what you want about Taylor Swift, but there’s no denying her fans are dedicated. They brave the weather, lines, and Ticketmaster crashing for the chance to see her perform, and filled movie theaters this year for her concert film. They’re sometimes a little much to handle, but they do generate revenue.

Even Mark Zuckerberg is a fan, though why the CEO of Facebook is spending his time “learning every lyric of the Taylor Swift songs,” according to his wife, is a mystery, as is the reasoning behind the rest of his daily routine. But, that just goes to show that whether you’re a CEO or a family in Illinois, Taylor Swift can bring you together.

