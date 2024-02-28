Jack Antonoff Has Words for One Specific Taylor Swift Critic, Likens Her to God

While the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers, Jack Antonoff is also a well-established record producer who worked with numerous stars over the last twenty years. Some of the names included Fifth Harmony, The Chicks, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and of course, Taylor Swift. Given the massive year that followed Swift and her Eras Tour, the singer worked closely with Antonoff on several projects including her 2022 album Midnights and her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. Enjoying his prosperous career and friendship with Swift, the producer recently discussed defending the singer from critics.

Although many singers enjoy the spotlight, there is a downside of fame as their every move is often dissected and critiqued by other stars or even fans. First sparking a friendship with Swift back in 2012, Antonoff watched over the years as the icon was the target of countless false accusations. One of those claims came in January 2022 when Damon Albarn told the Times that Swift didn’t write her own songs. Taking issue with the statement, Antonoff criticized the musician, writing in a Tweet, “I’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.”

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times about his career and defending Swift, Antonoff admitted, “I’m a little b**ch sometimes.” But having witnessed the dedication from Swift throughout her career, he added, “You come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.” The producer noted that even claiming Swift doesn’t write her own songs “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Jack Antonoff Calls Damon Albarn A “Herb”

Besides Antonoff defending Swift, the singer also spoke out against Albarn, tweeting at the time, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f—ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

With the massive following that surrounds Swift, it appears that Albarn walked back on his statement, explaining, “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

As for Antonoff, he awaits, like many Swifties, the release of Swift’s eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which hits shelves on April 19, 2024.

