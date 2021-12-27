Eric Clapton Releases New Single, “Heart of a Child,” Written with Vaccine Skeptic

Hall of Fame guitarist Eric Clapton released a new single on Friday (December 24) called, “Heart of a Child.”

The song was co-written with vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti, who is currently suspended from Twitter. He hosted Clapton for an interview earlier in 2021 which included a conversation about their anti-vaccine stances, which you can see below.

While “Heart of a Child” boasts Clapton’s lovely and skilled playing, it’s also subtly a protest song with the message being don’t back down, don’t lose your will, even if it’s a childlike appreciation of life. Don’t let the fear drive you out, Clapton sings. And while this may seem banal, given his other work this year, the message seems clear to many.

The new track comes on the heels of songs like “This Has Gotta Stop” and “Stand and Deliver,” for which Clapton recruited another vaccine skeptic, Van Morrison. Check those songs out below, as well.

Many Clapton defenders have noted that the guitarist felt severe negative effects in his hands after getting the COVID-19 (yes, Clapton is vaccinated).

According to NBC News, “Clapton claimed that he was experiencing temporary adverse reactions to the Astrazeneca vaccine, but detailed symptoms he’d disclosed as early as 2013 and previously blamed on neurological problems. He has opposed lockdowns and made suspicious claims about the dangers of vaccines. This spring, he said in videos posted on a friend’s YouTube channel that scientific studies, expert opinions and public health recommendations extolling the importance of vaccines were “propaganda,” and most recently doubled down by vowing he wouldn’t perform to what he termed “discriminated audiences” in venues requiring proof of vaccination.”

Clapton announced the song on social media, writing on Twitter, “Eric Clapton’s new single, ‘Heart of a Child’ is available everywhere! Take a listen and watch the new video on YouTube.”

The lyrics read: We lost the love of a man / I was proud to know / They locked you down boy / Made you grieve alone. Turn off the TV / Throw your phone away / Don’t you remember / What your daddy used to say.

