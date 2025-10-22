A Lost Toby Keith Demo Has Just Surfaced, and Its Getting New Life Thanks to ERNEST

Throughout his career in country music, Toby Keith produced more than a few hit songs. Often called “Big Dog Daddy”, which was the name of his eleventh album, the country singer produced hits like “American Soldier”, “I Love This Bar”, and “Beer for My Horses.” Sadly, Keith passed away in 2024 after battling stomach cancer. But even with Keith gone, his voice carries on. And while fans listen to his classic hits, apparently, an unreleased song from Keith could make its way to the airwaves.

Over a decade ago, Keith walked into the studio to write a new song with David Lee Murphy and Bobby Pinson. The name of the song – “End of the Night.” Although loving what they produced, the demo was supposedly lost. Thankfully, on Monday, Keith’s team posted a snippet of the unreleased track, announcing, “This lost demo has been found…you can hear Toby’s original demo of ‘End of the Night’”.

Fans Thrilled To Get One More Song From Toby Keith

Gaining over 16,000 likes, fans soaked up every second, getting one more chance to hear the talent of Keith. “This is a precious gift from God. We want to hear the whole thing, this is just too good.” Another person added, “I love this trend of finding old demos of really good artists. It doesn’t involve AI and is still something new. What we all miss is new Toby Keith music.”

Discussing the writing process and getting the chance to work with Keith, Pinson recalled, “When they asked me about this project and said, ‘What do we have?’ it was like Christmas, you know? It was like finding a dollar in your pocket.” And given the talent and persona that surround Keith, he promised, “It’s always a Toby Keith song when he’s done.”

Aside from fans getting one more song from Keith, ERNEST also recorded his own version through Apple Music. Releasing his last album in 2024 with Nashville, Tennessee, the country singer looked to not only expand his career but to pay his respects to one of country music’s greats, keeping Keith’s spirit alive through the very song he helped bring back to life.

