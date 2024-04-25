Everclear Announce US Tour With Marcy Playground in Fall 2024

Multi-genre outfit Everclear will kick off a tour of the United States this year with support from Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack! The newly-announced tour will be an all-around celebration of the band’s fourth album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which came out 25 years ago. While the band won’t play the album in its entirety, they will be featuring the biggest hits from the album as well as a few deep cuts here and there.

Videos by American Songwriter

Everclear will also be touring extensively throughout the US for various concerts and festival dates before the new tour kicks off in September.

The next stop on Everclear’s 2024 Tour will be on May 3 in Leesburg, Virginia at Tally Ho Theater. The first date of their 25th Anniversary Tour will be September 13 in San Francisco, California at August Hall with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. The tour will close on November 2 in Porterville, California at Eagle Mountain Casino.

There are a few different presale events that are currently live over on Ticketmaster. You can also find meet & greet packages and VIP tickets there as well. The presale events will end today at 11:59 pm local.

General on-sale will begin on April 26 at 10:00 am local. If you’re struggling to find tickets once the presales are over, we recommend checking Stubhub for last-minute seats. You might even get lucky and find tickets to Everclear’s upcoming tour at a lower price than face value. You’ve got nothing to lose!

Get your tickets to see the Everclear 2024 Tour with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack before they sell out!

May 3 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

May 4 – Ocean City, MD – OC Springfest

May 23 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

May 24 – Corning, NY – Rock the Park at GlassFest 2024

May 26 – Rockville, MD – Hometown Holidays

June 1 – St. Louis, MS – Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

June 7 – Peoria, IL – Park-A-Palooza

June 8 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 21 – Warsaw, IN – Warsaw Community Summer Concert Series

June 22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

July 19 – Vernon Hills, IL – Vernon Hills Days

July 20 – Arnolds Park, IA – Preservation Plaza

July 25 – Springfield, MO – Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

July 26 – Kansas City, MO – Ameristar Casino – Star Pavilion

August 2 – London, KY – Summer Concert Series

August 8 – Haddon Heights, NJ – Sundown Music Series

August 9 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

August 10 – Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s

August 16 – Isle of Palms, SC – Windjammer

August 23 – LaGrange, GA – Sweetland Amphitheatre

August 24 – Franklin, KY – Summer Vibes Music Festival

September 13 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 17 – Bend, OR – Silver Moon Brewing (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 20 – Reno, NV – J Resort (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 21 – Henderson, NV – Dollar Loan Center (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 22 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 24 – Emporia, KS – Emporia Granada Theatre (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 25 – The Colony, TX – Lava Cantina (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 27 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Neptune Festival (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

September 29 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 2 – Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 3 – Knoxville, TN – The Back Alley at Creekside (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 5 – Richmond, VA – The National (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 6 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 8 – Boston, MA – Royale (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 9 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 11 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 12 – Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 13 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 17 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 18 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 19 – Jefferson City, MO – CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 24 – Birmingham, AL – Soundstage at WORKPLAY (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 25 – Dothan, AL – The Plant (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

October 27 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

November 2 – Porterville, CA – Eagle Mountain Casino (with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack)

January 31, 2025 – February 5, 2025 – Tampa, FL – The 90s Cruise

Photo by Drop D Digital courtesy of Everclear’s official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.