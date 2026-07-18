Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1978

Baby boomer rock fans got to enjoy quite a few excellent classic rock tunes back in 1978. If you were around to hear the following four tracks hit the airwaves, I bet you still remember most of them by heart.

“Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” by Rod Stewart from ‘Blondes Have More Fun’

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Rod Stewart solidified his status as a solo rock icon with this track from 1978. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” was a Top 10 hit almost across the board globally. It peaked at No. 1 in the US, UK, and several other countries. It’s got some serious disco flavor to it, but “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” is shamelessly classic rock at its core.

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“Prove It All Night’ by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’

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This somewhat sensual Bruce Springsteen song resonated with a ton of listeners back in 1978. The youthful and optimistic “Prove It All Night” takes a turn, though, as many of Springsteen’s songs did during this era. The characters of “Prove It All Night” find that their chances of finding true love are slipping through their fingers as time goes on.

This rock jam from Springsteen peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“With A Little Luck” by Wings from ‘London Town’

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A little bit synth pop, a little bit yacht rock, and a whole lot of 70s classic rock goodness. You just can’t beat “With A Little Luck” by Wings. It’s a standout song from London Town that was written by Paul McCartney.

“With A Little Luck” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the Top 10 in quite a few other countries, including the UK. It’s a fun little midtempo song, one that still puts a smile on listeners’ faces today.

“My Life” by Billy Joel from ‘52nd Street’

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Billy Joel makes it to our list of classic rock songs from 1978 that baby boomer fans still remember with “My Life”. A classic Joel pop-rock tune, “My Life” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 on quite a few global charts. If you listen closely, you can hear famed Chicago members Peter Cetera and Donnie Dacus singing backup.

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