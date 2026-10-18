Every Vietnam War Veteran Alive Remembers These 3 Must-Hear Anthems From 1965

If you are a Vietnam veteran with a love for the music of the 1960s, you might still remember these legendary war anthems that were first released way back in 1965. Many soldiers at the time, who were actively serving, certainly resonated with these era-defining songs.

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by The Animals

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They might be best known for “The House Of The Rising Sun”, but many Vietnam War veterans might remember The Animals best for their Vietnam War anthem, “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place”. This 1965 blues rock track was enormously famous among active G.I.s during the war, and it has since become an anthem of the era and veterans as a whole.

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The song was popular with listeners who weren’t actively serving, too. “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Eve Of Destruction” by Barry McGuire from ‘Eve Of Destruction’

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The 1960s were packed full of Vietnam War protest songs, and Barry McGuire’s “Eve Of Destruction” stands out as one of the era’s biggest politically-charged hits. Oddly enough, “Eve Of Destruction” would be the singer-songwriter’s only major hit, landing him in one-hit wonder territory. But many veterans still remember this poignant tune, as it touched on the war, the draft, the threat of nuclear destruction, and other cultural events like the Civil Rights Movement. Some viewed this song as anti-American, while others detected the licks of truth throughout the song.

Either way, “Eve Of Destruction” was a huge hit. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, among other international charts.

“Hello Vietnam” by Johnnie Wright from ‘Hello Vietnam’

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Country musicians famously avoided making music about the war for the most part in the 60s. But some country crooners did talk about it, as Johnnie Wright famously did with this entry on our list of 1965 anthems that many a Vietnam veteran might still remember. “Hello Vietnam” is one of the most famous pro-Vietnam War songs of the era. And many might remember it as the opening song of the 1987 war film Full Metal Jacket. “Hello Vietnam” topped the Hot Country Singles chart in 1965.

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