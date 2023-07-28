Everything We Know About Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023

Billed as the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration,” Cheyenne Frontier Days as been uniting the great outdoors and rodeo culture for decades. An event that started in 1897 solely as a livestock and rodeo show has since grown into a major festival that still honors its rodeo roots while booking major music acts.

Throughout the month of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days takes over Wyoming’s capital city, Cheyenne, for several days of music, culture and outdoor activities. Here’s everything we know about the remainder of 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days opened on Friday (July 21) and closes on Sunday (July 30). It’s hosted at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena in Wyoming.

The Performers

Closing out the final weekend is a headlining set by country star Jon Pardi with supporting act Carly Pearce on Friday (July 28), followed by a sold-out show by rodeo king and rising country star Cody Johnson with opening act Whiskey Myers on Saturday (July 29). Tim McGraw, Zach Bryan, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Kip Moore, Levi Turner and Paws were among the other multi-genre performers throughout the festival.

The Rodeo

The rodeo is as much of a main activity as the music is. Over the course of nine days, attendees have access to a variety of rodeo-related activities like bull riding, roping and steer wrestling each day from 1-4 p.m. Described as one of the most physically demanding events, bareback riding requires the rider to hold on to the horse for at least seconds, using on the horse’s mane or a loose rope for balance. The eight-second rule also applies to bull riding, while barrel racing has the rider speeding through three barrels arranged in a cloverleaf pattern and must complete the obstacle at full speed.

Each winner of the rodeo events is awarded a cash prize and then advances to the semifinals and finals. It all leads up to Championship Sunday where the winner is determined by the fastest times and highest scores.

Other Activities

In addition to the rodeo and top-tier headliners, attendees have a plethora of other activities to choose from throughout the day. A carnival; old-fashioned chuckwagon experience wherein vendors dressed as cowboys and cowgirls serve food made over campfires; cook-offs; and an old west museum are just some of the events that add to the spirit of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Indian Village honors the Native Americans through authentic storytelling, dancing, costume displays and more, while a grand parade also takes place on July 29.

