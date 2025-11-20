Ex-Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Is Hoping to Finish a Bevy of Unreleased Songs He Co-Wrote with Mick Jones: “It’s Some of Our Best Stuff” (Exclusive)

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm has been appearing at select concerts this year by his old band as a special guest. The 75-year-old rocker also recorded some new vocals for previously unreleased archival Foreigner tracks that were included on a deluxe reissue of the group’s classic 1981 studio album 4 that was released in September.

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Gramm shared that there were quite a few other unfinished tunes on which he collaborated with founding Foreigner guitarist and principal songwriter Mick Jones that he hopes will eventually see the light of day.

“There’s almost a whole album’s worth of songs that Mick and I wrote in the early 2000s, and it’s some of our best stuff,” Lou reported. “And it hasn’t been fully finished yet, but I hope it gets done.”

At the recent shows that have featured Gramm, Lou has come out at the end of the concerts to sing three classic tunes. The last Foreigner concert to date at which Gramm performed was a special invite-only gig on September on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. The event was filmed for an upcoming documentary commemorating the band’s 50th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Gramm will join Foreigner as a special guest at eight U.S. concerts in December. Those shows will celebrate the aforementioned 4 reissue.

Gramm Reflected on His Departure from Foreigner in the Early 2000s

Gramm parted ways with Foreigner in 2003 due to conflicts he had with Jones.

Commenting on having the chance to play with Foreigner’s current lineup, Lou told American Songwriter, “I enjoy it.”

Gramm added, “I wish that Mick and I didn’t have that falling out years ago, ’cause we would have been playing right along, you know. And probably there would have been a lot of good new material out, but things happen. It’s not the first time that kind of thing has happened.”

Jones stopped touring with Foreigner in 2023 because of health problems, and in 2024, he revealed he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 80-year-old musician was unable to attend Foreigner’s 2024 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame because of his health issues.

Gramm noted, “I feel … bad that he couldn’t have performed at the Rock Hall of Fame, but good enough that … he’s certainly aware that we are in the Rock Hall … now. And I hope he feels great about it, because it has a lot to do with him.”

More About Foreigner’s Upcoming Concerts with Gramm and Other Tour Plans

As previously reported, Foreigner’s special series of shows celebrating the deluxe 4 reissue run from a December 3-4 stand in Port Chester, New York, through a December 13 show in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The band also has about 40 shows scheduled in 2026. They include headlining dates, unplugged concerts, a Las Vegas residency featuring orchestral accompaniment, and a just-announced summer co-headlining trek with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Visit ForeignerOnline.com to check out the band’s full list of tour dates.

More About Gramm’s Future Plans

Gramm told American Songwriter that he’s planning to release a new solo album in 2026 titled Released. He also reported that after playing some concerts to promote the album, he intends to retire from touring next year.

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)