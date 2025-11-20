3 Chart-Topping Songs From 1996 You Didn’t Know Hit No. 1

When it comes to the 1990s, it seems like every year brought to light a new musical star. Even within every year, seemingly every month, there was a new name to discover. And often those new names were doing something fresh in music. Whether it was gangsta rap, grunge, electronic, or something new entirely, the 90s were a cornucopia of sounds.

And in the mid-90s, that feast was bolstered by some names you may have forgotten some 30 years later. But that’s just what we wanted to explore below. Indeed, these are three No. 1 songs from the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996 that you didn’t know hit No. 1.

“Tha Crossroads” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony from ‘E. 1999 Eternal’ (1996)

The Cleveland, Ohio-born group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony represents something very old and something very new—and that comes out in spades on their hit single, “Tha Crossroads”, which stayed atop the Hot 100 for a remarkable eight weeks. Bone Thugs are part-modern rap and part-folk artists, humming and singing about death. Their No. 1 song sounds like it belongs in a cathedral with stained glass windows and religious folks giving a service. It’s truly beautiful.

“No Diggity” by Blackstreet from ‘Another Level’ (1996)

Anytime you sample Bill Withers, you’re on the right track. While Blackstreet never quite followed up on the success of this song, which was produced by Dr. Dre, on later tracks, this No. 1 single is timeless. It’s one of those songs that just makes you feel good as soon as it comes on. Just ask the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s a perfect song that sampled a perfect song (Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands“). No wonder it hit the top spot on the Hot 100.

“How Do U Want It” by 2Pac from ‘All Eyez On Me’ (1996)

In the mid-90s, there was no one more compelling than 2Pac. The rapper could go between telling tales of the street and offering romantic tunes that would capture the hearts of even the most loyal of romantic partners. Indeed, the rapper was a walking party and a walking encyclopedia. That’s a hard line to balance on, and yet 2Pac, while he was alive, walked it as well as anyone. And this song hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 to prove it.

