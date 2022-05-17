Exclusive Premiere: Goose Gives Everything They’ve Got on “Arrow”

The Norwalk, Connecticut quintet Goose will make you feel like you’re flying.

The band, which bridges genres and offers songs and hooks that bubble and soar, is set to release its next album, Dripfield, on June 24. With it, will come the boom and alight electricity the group has come to be known for to date.

To celebrate that big album news, American Songwriter is exclusively premiering the band’s next swift-paced single, “Arrow.” Check out the new track and accompanying music video below.

“‘Arrow’ is about the experience of giving everything you’ve got to something—that moment when you’ve given your best shot and have no choice but to surrender to wherever things may land, and how that moment feels like forever,” the band’s lead singer, Rick Mitarotonda, tells American Songwriter of the new single.

Goose, which released their debut LP, moon cabin, in 2016, has booked two sold-out Radio City gigs and a performance at the famed venue Red Rocks in Colorado this summer. Big things ahead.

The group, which dropped its most recent album, Shenanigans nite club, in 2021, is comprised of Mitarotonda, multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach, bassist Trevor Weekz, drummer Ben Atkind and percussionist Jeff Arevalo.

Now the band is ready for its next release this summer.

Check out “Arrow” from that forthcoming LP here below.

