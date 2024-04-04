Goose Announce US Tour Extension in 2024

Jam band Goose is expected to have a successful summer run of tour dates, and it looks like they’re already planning a fall tour as well! The upcoming September trek will be their first with their new drummer Cotter Ellis and will span cities along the East and West Coast. No supporting acts have been announced yet.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Goose 2024 Tour will kick off on April 7 in Port Chester, New York at Capitol Theatre. The first of the newly announced September dates will be on September 1 in Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center. The tour should come to an end on September 28 in Stanford, California at Frost Amphitheater.

The presale process for this tour is unique. Rather than launching a few different presale events, the band is hosting a presale “lottery” that is currently live over at Goose’s website and Ticketmaster. Fans can log into either site and request a tour date and seat, and then wait to see if their seats have been confirmed. The presale lottery will last until April 6 at 5:00 pm ET. Lottery winners will be notified and charged before April 11 at 5:00 pm ET.

Public on-sale will start on April 12 at 10:00 am local. VIP tickets and travel packages will also be available via the band’s website. If the presale lottery sells out your chosen tour date, you can try and see if there are any left on Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for situations like this because they often have tickets to sold-out shows and are backed by the FanProtect Program.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Goose live!

April 7 — Port Chester, NY — Capitol Theatre

April 8 — Port Chester, NY — Capitol Theatre

April 9 — Port Chester, NY — Capitol Theatre

April 10 — Port Chester, NY — Capitol Theatre

May 24 – 26 – Chillicothe, IL — Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie

June 4 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

June 5 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

June 7 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 8 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 10 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse

June 11 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland

June 12 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 14 — Swanzey, NH — Northlands Music & Arts Festival

June 15 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC

June 16 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion

June 18 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

June 20 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

June 21 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

June 22 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

June 23 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 — Portland, ME — Thompson’s Point

June 26 — Portland, ME — Thompson’s Point

June 28 — Philadelphia, PA — Mann Center

June 29 — New York, NY — Forest Hills Stadium

June 30 — New Haven, CT — Westville Music Bowl

September 1 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center (NEW!)

September 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY — SPAC Broadview Stage (NEW!)

September 7 — Saratoga Springs, NY — SPAC Broadview Stage (NEW!)

September 9 — Charlottesville, VA — Ting Pavilion (NEW!)

September 14 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory (NEW!)

September 15 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall (NEW!)

September 17 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Plaza at America First Field (NEW!)

September 19 — Missoula, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 20 — Missoula, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 21 — Seattle, WA — Remlinger Farms (NEW!)

September 22 — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn (NEW!)

September 24 — Eugene, OR — Cuthbert Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 26 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (NEW!)

September 27 — Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre (NEW!)

September 28 — Stanford, CA — Frost Amphitheater (NEW!)

Photo courtesy of Goose on Facebook

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.