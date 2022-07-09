Fall Out Boy Pledges Thousands to Help End Gun Violence After Highland Park Shooting

The Chicago-hailing punk rockers of Fall Out Boy have pledged $100,000 to the Everytown for Gun Safety nonprofit after the tragic mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Highland Park is just north of the city of Chicago, and the shooting took place on July 4 during an Independence Day parade. The shooter, Robert Eugene Crimo III, had killed seven people and injured dozens more. Crimo has since been charged with several counts of first-degree murder.

“Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America,” the band wrote on Twitter. “We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence.”

We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence. https://t.co/TGhivPAxHF — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) July 8, 2022

Fall Out Boy—whose current lineup consists of members Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley—created the Fall Out Boy Fund in 2017. “We started the fund as a way for us to give back to Chicago, the city that has given so much to us,” the band members wrote on their website. “We’re taking these first steps to become a champion for Chicago, but we’re not stopping there.”

Fall Out Boy has fought to end gun violence before. In 2018, the band donated a portion of their Washington D.C. concert sales to Everytown for Gun Safety. Check out Everytown HERE.

this is the time for action. join us in the fight against gun violence for the Stay Amped benefit show at The Anthem in D.C. on 3/23, the night before @AMarch4OurLives. proceeds​ ​go to @Everytown + @GiffordsCourage – tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am​ https://t.co/qzdO1Lqzrx pic.twitter.com/PjOa0UOLTT — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) March 12, 2018

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation