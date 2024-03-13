Kelly Clarkson Set To Host 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony Alongside Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning

While it has been over 20 years since the original season of American Idol premiered, Kelly Clarkson used her time on the show to create an entire career that spans both music and television. Besides being the first American Idol winner, the singer went on to win three Grammy Awards while selling over 45 million albums worldwide. And that is just on the music side. Jumping over to television, the star hosted her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. With Clarkson a professional when it comes to hosting, it appears she will join Peyton Manning and NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico to help host the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

Videos by American Songwriter

Airing on July 26, over 10,000 athletes will travel to Paris to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Airing on NBC and Peacock, athletes from all over the world will look to make history and hopefully bring home a gold medal for their country. But before the games kick off, they will partake in the opening ceremonies, which will feature Clarkson. Making the announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tirico joked, “You know, Peyton hosted the Country Music Awards, Kelly’s one of the greatest of all time, so the three of us are going to do an album.”

Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Gold Medal Talent

Although not giving too many details about the upcoming Olympic games, Tirico hinted at a unique opening ceremony. He said, “The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique. Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it’s not the stadium where they walk in.”

While the trio will host the opening ceremony, Fallon decided to ask them what would they win a gold medal at doing. With Manning a star player in the NFL, he admitted that his gold medal would be for “event planning.” Tirico pointed to his ability to travel plan and pack. And as for Clarkson, she seemed to share a unique talent when it came to LEGOs. She told Fallon, “I am the Simone Biles of LEGOs. I am incredible at LEGOs.”

Fans shared their excitement for Clarkson’s new hosting job as one comment read, “From high-tier musician to music awards host to talk show host to the Olympics opening ceremony. Kelly is going everywhere!!!”

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy)