Watch as Carrie Underwood Turns Back the Clock With “Take Me Out” Performance; Fans Can’t Get Enough

Carrie Underwood posted a Throwback Thursday video on her Instagram, giving fans a short clip of her performance on the Today Show from last September. In the clip, she wears a light green fringed dress and chunky earrings as she sings “Take Me Out” from the deluxe version of her 2022 album Denim & Rhinestones.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their love for Underwood’s performance. One fan recalled the day and shared that they briefly got to talk with Underwood. “We had so much fun getting to chat with you this day! You are so kind, thanks for making my little girls day and wishing her a happy 6th birthday!” they wrote.

Another wrote, “What a [sic] Incredible [Today Show] that was!! You looked and sounded Magnificent.” Others simply replied with heart-eye emojis or commented on how much they love the song, Underwood’s outfit, or her voice.

The song “Take Me Out” is a great ode to date night and significant others finding time to spend together. It can be in a fancy restaurant or an old dive bar, but Underwood sings about the importance of reigniting the spark in an established relationship.

The deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones released on September 22, 2023, which coincided with Carrie Underwood’s appearance on the Today Show to promote the album. In March last year, she released the single “Out of That Truck,” which also became an extra track on the expanded album.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2022, Underwood laid out what she wanted the album to be when it came time to record. “When we started making the album, [producer David Garcia] did say, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I want to have fun.’ That was where I was at in my world,” she explained. “I wanted to have a good time and sing songs that made me happy and have a blast when I’m onstage. We’ve done so much in the past, with my dramatic phases and different feels of what life is like. I wanted [this album] to be lighter and happier.”

Denim & Rhinestones definitely delivered, presenting a tracklist full of danceable hits. Underwood embarked on an extensive tour in support of the album, and continues to perform her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION. She recently added more residency dates for 2024 starting in March and heading into October. You can get tickets to the show here, via StubHub.

