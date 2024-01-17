Fans “Screaming” and “Crying” Over No Doubt Reunion, Urge for World Tour 

Known for their hit songs like “Trapped in a Box”, “Open the Gate”, “Just a Girl”, and “Spiderwebs”, the hit band No Doubt used their stardom on stage to sell over 33 million records worldwide. While impressive, the band slowly drifted apart with their last performance coming in 2015. Their last album, Push and Shove, hit shelves in 2012. Although not performing for nearly a decade, it appears the band is getting back together thanks to the insanely popular Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2024.

On Tuesday, Coachella organizers released their lineup for the festival which spans over two weekends. Performances included Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat. While already a popular lineup for music lovers, the announcement that No Doubt was returning to the stage caused fans to go ballistic on social media. With fans reacting to the news of the band returning to stage, comments included, “This is amazing!!! Hope it leads to more shows down the line.” Another person added, “I’m going to faint. How on earth am I going to get to Coachella. Lol.” And one comment read, “Thank you for making my phone blow up with all the high school No Doubt fan friends.”

The news struck an emotional chord with fans who are hungry for No Doubt to expand their reunion into a full-blown world tour. “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS NEWS FOR FAR TOO,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another user wrote, “Omggg world tour please.”

I screamed…. and now I’m crying!!!!, another fan claimed. “I. AM. SCREAMING!!!! I. AM. SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! WE NEED A NO DOUBT WORLD TOUR!!” demanded.

Thank you for making my phone blow up with all the High School No Doubt Fan Friends! pic.twitter.com/CezRWFjR6B — Melozee (@Melozee1) January 17, 2024

Gwen Stefani Discusses No Doubt Decline

While always enjoying her time with No Doubt, in 2016, singer Gwen Stefani discussed rumors circulating the band and what the future looked like. At the time, Stefani admitted to Rolling Stone that she had a great deal of “guilt” when it came to their last album. She said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony [Kanal] and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make. I was really drained and burned out when we recorded [2012’s Push and Shove]. And I had a lot of guilt: ‘I have to do it.’ That’s not the right setting to make music.”

Although Stefani wasn’t in the right state of mind during their creation of Push and Shove, she was sure to praise the music, adding, “There’s some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn’t get heard.”

