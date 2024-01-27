Gwen Stefani Reveals How No Doubt Reunion Came About, Talks Fans Inspiration, & Coachella Performance

While No Doubt dominated the 1990s and early 2000s, it has been nearly 12 years since the band released a new album and almost nine since the band last performed together. With members like Gwen Stefani exploring a solo career, many fans of the band believed the end had come. Although No Doubt produced hits like “Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and “It’s My Life,” Stefani admitted to Rolling Stone in 2016 she had no idea what the future held with No Doubt. That was until recently when the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced the band would be performing at the April event. With fans overjoyed, Stefani recently discussed the highly anticipated reunion.

Stefani told People how fast it came together. “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen,” she said. “We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Gwen Stefani Nervous but Excited About Reunion

Although nine years has passed since No Doubt performed together, Stefani reassured fans that music is what they do. “It’s just going to be cool,” she said. “It’s just going to be get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have. You’ve got to remember, we were in No Doubt for nine years before ‘Just a Girl’ got on the radio. We weren’t doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It’s beyond.”

Besides sharing her excitement about their upcoming set at Coachella, Stefani explained how she was “completely overwhelmed” by the love and support fans showed the band. Somewhat nervous, the star insisted, “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’ It’s going to be amazing.”

No Doubt will perform at Coachella alongside other musical guests including Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, and many more.

