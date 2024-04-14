No Doubt Fans Overwhelmed as Gwen Stefani Puts on “Masterclass” Performance for Coachella Reunion

While Gwen Stefani enjoys her life with Blake Shelton in Oklahoma, she once helmed the rock band No Doubt with Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young. Throughout their time in the spotlight, the band not only sold 33 million albums, but they released a total of six studio albums. Their last, Push and Shove, hit shelves back in 2012. With over a decade passing since fans heard new music from the band, No Doubt returned to the stage on Saturday when they took over Coachella.



Gwen Stefani, almost 55, mother of 3, giving a masterclass about stage presence doing the classic ND concert move—climbing the scaffolding and making all the boys sing “Im just a girl” #Coachella #nodoubt pic.twitter.com/vKUCxCwZJ5 — J.H. MacAl (@JH_MacAl) April 14, 2024

With Coachella being a mecca for music lovers, it seemed like the perfect place for No Doubt to return. While the future of the band is somewhat still in limbo, fans rejoiced just to see them perform once again. Although the band didn’t hit the stage until 9:25 p.m., No Doubt rocked the stage with songs like “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.” Posting videos of their songs online, fans gushed over the band and how timeless they seemed.

Looking at the comments, fans wrote, “I was so scared the young ppl there wouldn’t know the words and this would flop as soon as she put that mic up lmao” Another person added, “She sounds amazing. So happy to see this.” And one comment read, “No Doubt, they are still as great as ever. Gwen’s voice & the emotion she puts in this song are so moving!”

Gwen Stefani Already Knew How No Doubt Reunion Would Go

With fans in attendance loving the setlist from No Doubt, the night also marked the first time the band had performed at Coachella. But it wouldn’t seem that way as the band took over the stage and worked the crowd seamlessly. Showing that the years apart did little to dwindle their love for music and each other, No Doubt completely rocked the stage. Even with Tyler the Creator following No Doubt, the singer found himself having to compete with a stellar performance.

Even before No Doubt took the stage, Stefani discussed her emotions when getting the band back together. While it has been some years, she told Nylon, “I already know what it’s going to feel like because we’re just so in sync when we’re on stage. We’re going to be laughing, and we’re going to look at each other and go, ‘Oh my gosh — there you are.”



(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)