Miley Cyrus Reacts to Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors

Miley Cyrus is on the fence about taking on the Super Bowl halftime show. In an interview with Variety, the singer revealed why she’d be hesitant to accept the high-profile gig, despite being the betting favorite to do just that in 2027.

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“I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure,” she said. “I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, ‘It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world.’”

While the Super Bowl certainly draws quite the audience, so too will the upcoming 20th anniversary special of Hannah Montana.

Cyrus was able to dream up and execute the nostalgic special to her exact specifications, and a similar thing would be required for her to even consider the halftime show.

“If I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was—taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is—I think I could find it in myself,” she said of the halftime show.

Miley Cyrus’ Talks Being Content

Cyrus’ hesitancy to perform on a huge stage is no surprise. The singer hasn’t toured extensively in more than a decade—since she hit the road in support of her 2013 album, Bangerz—and doesn’t ever see herself doing so again.

“I actually miss and love live shows,” Cyrus said. “But me being on the road for six months out of the year and leaving my family and my normalcy and my routine is just not best for me.”

Instead, Cyrus has opted to perform one-off shows at smaller venues. She’s also keeping her options open when it comes to her acting and music careers.

“My life is so beautiful. It never feels like I’m swimming upstream anymore,” she said. “I like the way people see me. And when I first left Hannah and put out Bangerz, I did not feel that way.”

Now, Cyrus is content in who she is personally—she got engaged last year—and professionally.

“I get so much of every single thing I want. My relationship is private, my business is successful, and I get to have the small things people take for granted, like waking up in my own bed and feeding my dogs,” she said. “… I can actually have it all.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

