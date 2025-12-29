“If You Need Any Music, I’m Around”: Miley Cyrus Used the 2025 Oscars as a Platform to Pitch Her Songwriting for Films

Having spent practically her entire life in the entertainment industry, Miley Cyrus fashioned her own career separate from her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Throughout that time, she won numerous Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Guinness World Records. She even holds three Grammy Awards. With Cyrus a big name in music, most would believe the singer had work hurled at her. But according to Cyrus, she only went to the 2025 Oscars to pitch herself as a songwriter for film.

Having spent over a decade on the franchise, James Cameron celebrated the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. While releasing on December 19, the film already grossed over $760 million worldwide. Aside from the rich world and breathtaking visuals, fans might have noticed the movie included a song from Cyrus called “Dream As One.”

Speaking with People, Cyrus recalled how she first met Cameron at the D23 Expo. “I kind of throw it out there as I always do.” She added, “I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?’ I know he’s been up to Avatar for a very long time.” Able to share a few words with Cameron, Cyrus left a lasting impression that brought her nearly two million views for “Dream As One.”

Miley Cyrus Always “Around” For A Collaboration

With Cyrus knowing the importance of networking, she used some of the biggest nights in entertainment to promote herself. “Literally, that’s why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I’m around.’”

Again, Cyrus might have a net worth of more than $160 million, but no matter how much fame she accumulated, the singer knew that her biggest promoter was herself. And with Avatar dominating the box office, Cyrus has once again found herself proving that even at the top of the industry, opportunity still comes to those willing to ask for it.

While Cyrus worked alongside Cameron for the film, the singer remained focused on her own music career. Releasing her latest album, Something Beautiful, in May, the singer continues to balance blockbuster collaborations with her own evolving discography.

