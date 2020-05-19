CMT and Feed The Front Line (FTFL) today revealed the lineup for “Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT,” a multi-hour, star-studded virtual benefit concert airing tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20th on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels.Thethree separate ‘mealtime’ streams will take place duringbreakfast (10am ET), lunch (2pm ET) and dinner (8pm ET).

Over 40 artists, including Avril Lavigne, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Clay Walker, Dustin Lynch, Faith Hill, Grace Potter, Hailey Whitters, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Lee Brice, Lori McKenna, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw and many more will appear with special at-home performances and surprise virtual appearances alongside heartwarming stories directly from frontline heroes and restaurant owners who have been sustained by Feed The Front Line donations.

All donations will support Feed the Front Line, a youth-led nonprofit that buys meals from struggling restaurants and donates it to frontline heroes, essential workers, and other people in need during COVID-19. Before, during and after each stream, fans will have the opportunity to make donations directly to Feed The Front Line by visiting ftfl.org/give to contribute.

“Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT” Lineup:

* = new additions since initial announcement

BREAKFAST STREAM (beginning at 10a/9c)

· Billy Ray Cyrus

· Brett Young

· Ingrid Andress*

· Jimmie Allen

· Jordan Davis*

· Kylie Morgan

· Matt Quinn

· RaeLynn*

· Rita Wilson

· Russell Dickerson

· Ryan Tannehill (cameo)

· Sam Williams

· Scotty McCreery

· Sheryl Crow

· Shy Carter

· Tim McGraw

· Tucker Beathard*

LUNCH STREAM (beginning at 2p/1c)

· Adam Melchor

· Avril Lavigne

· Blanco Brown

· Carrie Underwood* (cameo)

· Cassadee Pope

· Caylee Hammack

· Charlie Worsham

· Chase Rice

· Dustin Lynch

· Dylan Scott*

· Hailey Whitters

· Jimmie Allen

· Jon Pardi

· Lee Brice*

· Lori McKenna

· Peyton Manning (cameo)

· Scotty McCreery

· Tenille Townes

· The Warren Brothers + Lance Miller

· Tim McGraw

DINNER STREAM (beginning at 8p/7c)

· Brad Paisley

· Caitlyn Smith

· Carly Pearce

· Clay Walker*

· Cody Alan (cameo)*

· Dustin Lynch

· Grace Potter*

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Kenny Chesney

· Kip Moore

· Restless Road*

· Russell Dickerson

· Scotty McCreery

· Sheryl Crow

· Sloan Woolly

· Solomon Thomas (cameo)

· Tim McGraw + Faith Hill

Founded in March 2020, Feed The Front Line is dedicated to supporting local economies by purchasing meals from struggling restaurants to keep them in business and then donating it for free to frontline workers and other people most in need during COVID-19. To date, the organization has raised over $750,000 and delivered close to 50,000 meals to front line workers with features on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan and USA Today, among others. To donate or learn more, visit www.ftfl.org.