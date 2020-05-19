Fresh off the Experience PRS virtual online gathering earlier this month, PRS Guitars introduces their first-ever line of Parlor acoustic guitars. The Parlor line is a continuation of the manufacturer’s move into the acoustic guitar field, which includes the SE and Private Stock Acoustic models.

PRS Guitars had originally planned to make a big splash at their Experience event, which brings together guitar aficionados across the world to the company’s headquarters, but those festivities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are extremely disappointed we had to cancel that celebration, but, over time, we will still release a series of new products that were slated for that celebration. We are happy to offer these new instruments as the first of those announcements,” said Jack Higginbotham, PRS Guitars COO. “At a time when players might enjoy a new and unique tool for writing, home-recording, and getting lost in playing for hours without ending up with a sore strumming shoulder, we thought these guitars would make a good companion.”

The PRS SE P20 & P20E are professional, smaller-sized acoustics with big presence. Featuring PRS hybrid “X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate, the SE Parlor acoustics project with bold, even tone. These guitars boast all-mahogany construction, and have an organic, warm voice. Their smaller size makes playing for hours effortless and comfortable.

The Fishman GT1 pickup system electronics system features an undersaddle pickup and soundhole mounted preamp with easy-to-access volume and tone controls, which essentially transform what some may consider a “couch-only guitar” into a workhorse stage instrument.

Davy Knowles demos the new PRS Parlor Series Acoustics

PRS artist Davy Knowles, an accomplished blues guitarist from the Isle of Man, offered his comments on the sound and tone of the new Parlor series. “This thing is absolutely ready to take on stage. The pickup sounds beautiful and natural. It’s just an all-purpose instrument.”

He also weighed in on the instrument’s versatility. “I mean it’s a great guitar for keeping at the end of your couch and picking up on the sofa, and it’s super comfortable in that respect, but I think as an actual touring, gigging instrument – fantastic. And, as a recording instrument, it’s beautiful. I’ve already used it on recordings of mine, and I was super pleased.”

PRS SE Parlor acoustics are available in three satin finishes with herringbone rosettes and accents. Other high-quality features include a solid mahogany top, ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, as well as PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design. PRS SE Parlor acoustics come with a high-quality gig bag and are strung with 12-53 strings.

For more information and demo videos, visit www.prsguitars.com and follow @prsguitars on social.