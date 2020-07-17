The Nashville Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has announced the nominees of the fifth annual AIMP Nashville Awards. Voting will begin on July 20th and end on July 24th, with the winners to be announced the following week.

Those who would like to vote must visit www.aimp.org/register by July 23rd to either ensure their membership is in good standing or sign up to become an AIMP Nashville Chapter member.

The AIMP is a non-profit organization with chapters in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Its membership is comprised of professionals in the music publishing and entertainment industries, including independent music publishers, music supervisors, songwriters, artist managers, as well as legal and accounting professionals.

According to their press release, this year’s categories include AIMP Publisher of the Year, AIMP Rising Songwriter of the Year, AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year, AIMP Songwriter of the Year, AIMP Artist-Writer of the Year, AIMP Song Champion of the Year, AIMP Publisher’s Pick, and AIMP Song of the Year. Five independent music publishers and 10 songwriters each received more than one nomination, including publishers Big Machine Music, Big Yellow Dog, Creative Nation, Kobalt Music, and SMACKSongs, as well as songwriters Barry Dean, Jessie Jo Dillon, HARDY, Ryan Hurd, Ashley McBryde, Matt Stell, Laura Veltz, and Allison Veltz Cruz.

An in-person ceremony was initially scheduled for April 27th at the Ryman Auditorium but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the ceremony will not be rescheduled or moved online, winners will still receive their awards via mail.

“While this is not how we envisioned this year’s AIMP Nashville Awards, we still want to honor the work of the fabulous songwriters, artists, and publishers in our community who deserve to be recognized,” said Ree Guyer, Vice President of the AIMP Nashville Chapter and Co-Chair of the AIMP Nashville Awards. “This is an unprecedented situation but not one we can’t overcome. We hope to see everyone in person again soon.”

“While we wish we could bring the Nashville community together at the Ryman this year, we’re still excited to honor the hard work of our local independent publishers and songwriters,” said John Ozier, President of the AIMP Nashville Chapter. “In times like these, we need music even more than ever. These companies and individuals are doing their part to keep people entertained during this unpredictable time, and they must be celebrated.”

The full list of nominees by category are:

AIMP Publisher of the Year

Big Machine Music Publishing

Kobalt Music

Curb Word Entertainment

SMACKSongs

Peer Music

Downtown Music

AIMP Rising Songwriter of the Year

Allison Veltz Cruz

Alysa Vanderheym

Hunter Phelps

Jameson Rodgers

Jennifer Denmark

Sam Sumser

AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year

Hailey Whitters

Kylie Morgan

Matt Stell

Runaway June

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Townes

AIMP Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

HARDY

Luke Combs

Laura Veltz

Hillary Lindsey

Jordan Schmidt

AIMP Artist-Writer of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Brothers Osborne

HARDY

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

AIMP Song Champion of the Year

Alex Heddle

Brad Peterson

David Israelite

Greg Gallo

Lee Krabel

Stephanie Cox

AIMP Publisher’s Pick

“God And Country Music” (Barry Dean, Lori McKenna, Luke Laird) independently published by Creative Nation. Recorded by George Strait.

“One Night Standards” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally) independently published by SMACKSongs, River House, Canned Biscuit Songs. Recorded by Ashley McBryde.

“Seeing Other People” (Emily Falvey, Jason Afable, Matt McGinn) independently published by SMACKSongs, McGinntellectual Property, Rarespark Media Group. Recorded by MacKenzie Porter.

“Small Town Hypocrite” (Caylee Hammack, Jared Scott) independently published by Plaid Flag Music. Recorded by Caylee Hammack.

“To Hell And Back” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz) independently published by Big Machine Music, Big Yellow Dog, Revelry, Kobalt Music. Recorded by Maren Morris.

“Wish For The World” (Aaron Eshuis, Joe Clemmons, Ryan Hurd) independently published by Big Machine Music, Mojo Music & Media. Recorded by Ryan Hurd.

AIMP Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” (Dan Smyers, Jason Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Shay Mooney) independently published by Big Machine Music. Recorded by Dan & Shay and Justin Bieber.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” (Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs, Randy Montana) independently published by Big Machine Music, 50 Egg Music. Recorded by Luke Combs.

“Heartache Medication” (Barry Dean, Jon Pardi, Natalie Hemby) independently published by Creative Nation, Song Factory, Pulse Nation, MV2 Entertainment. Recorded by Jon Pardi.

“One Man Band” (Brad Tursi, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen) independently published by Wrensong Entertainment, Anthem Entertainment, Twelve6 Entertainment, SMACKSongs. Recorded by Old Dominion.

“Prayed For You” (Allison Veltz Cruz, Ash Bowers, Matt Stell) independently published by Big Deal Music, Wide Open Music, Endurance Music. Recorded by Matt Stell.

“The Bones” (Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz) independently published by Big Yellow Dog, Big Machine Music, JRM Publishing, Round Hill Music. Recorded by Maren Morris.