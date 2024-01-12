Flavor Flav Labels Himself ”King Swiftie” While Listing Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Helping form the group Public Enemy with Chuck D, Flavor Flav found himself in the spotlight thanks to their hits landing them numerous Grammy Award nominations and even a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Considered one of the greatest hype men to ever grace the stage, the rapper recently discussed his years in music and even attending the Golden Globes. Surprisingly, Flavor Flav also shared his love for Taylor Swift as he listed his favorite song from her catalog and insisted he was “King Swiftie.”

Appearing on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning radio show, Flavor Flav not only talked about his time in music but also focused on the Golden Globes and their new category for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. While the award went to the hit film Barbie, the rapper seemed to favor another film in the category, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. He insisted, “Yes, I am a Swiftie. Not only that, but I got a new name now: King Swiftie.”

More than just a fan of Swift, Flavor Flav revealed how he went to her concert with his partner’s children. Not knowing what to expect, the rapper soon found himself with more bracelets than he ever had. He said, “When we walked over to the tent where I was supposed to be at, a lot of these fans were coming up to me — these young kids, man, I’m surprised they even knew who I was — and they start giving me these friendship bracelets.” He added, “I have friendship bracelets all up the arm, man. We were trading bracelets and everything! Her fanbase embraced me, and I embraced them back.”

Flavor Flav Admits That Is “Everybody’s Relationship”

After his experience with Swifties, Flavor Flav decided to take a deep dive into Swift’s songs. Loving what the singer created, the rapper considered her to be on the same lines as Mary J. Blige. “Yo, this girl is dope! She’s writing a lot about her, you know, experiences that she goes through in life. Just like Mary J. Blige. Mary writes about her experiences that she goes through in life, then when she gets up there on that stage, and she sings those songs…”

As for Flavor Flav’s favorite song produced by Swift – that honor went to the hit “Bad Blood”. Praising the singer’s ability to write music that relates to a wide audience, he explained, “I mean, I like the one with Kendrick Lamar too, but the original ‘Bad Blood’. I mean, that’s [about] everybody’s relationships, or everybody’s families, or everybody’s friendships.”

Besides professing his love with Swift, Flavor Flav recently made headlines when he performed the national anthem in October at an NBA game.

