Niall Horan Uses His Only Save After Incredible Performance of His Own Song on ‘The Voice’

Niall Horan wasn’t about to let Ava Nat get away. On the latest episode of The Voice, Nat paired herself up with teammate Aiden Ross to go head-to-head in the Battle Round.

Videos by American Songwriter

Horan decided to pull from his own catalogue for the performance, having Nat and Ross sing his and Julia Michaels’ duet, “What a Time.”

“I was a bit worried about picking my own song. I’m not gonna lie. I think it’s quite self-indulgent,” Horan admitted. “But I think that song suited both strong pop singers.”

After Nat and Ross sang the track at rehearsals, Horan and his team’s advisor, Lewis Capaldi, were left with goosebumps and little to critique.

“It’s going to be an amazing performance either way by the sounds of it,” Horan said. “… I’m already nervous about picking.”

Horan was right to be nervous, as the pair’s performance wowed all four coaches, so much so that Reba McEntire declined to say who she’d pick. Michael Bublé, meanwhile, pointed to Ross’ falsetto as the reason he’d declare him the winner. For his part, Snoop Dogg lifted spirits when he hinted that a steal may be coming, stating, “I’m thinking about doing some things.”

When it was time for Horan to speak, he praised the performance as beautiful, adding, “It was everything that I wanted it to be and 20 times more… You guys just sounded so good together.”

In the end, though, Horan had to make a choice. He ended up selecting Ross because of his consistency.

Niall Horan Uses His Only Save on ‘The Voice’

That didn’t mean that Horan forgot about Nat, though. The former One Direction singer quickly hit his button use his one and only save on the singer. The only snag? Snoop wanted her too.

“She did an amazing job. I wanted her from the beginning,” Snoop said of Nat. “I love what she’s doing and I want to be a part of it.”

Horan didn’t want Nat to jump ship, as he told her, “There was no way you were going anywhere… You’re going to go such a long way in this competition.”

Nat wound up sticking with her coach and will continue the competition as part of Team Niall.

“I had to use my save,” Horan told the cameras. “I love Ava’s voice [and] I love her ability to tell a story. She does it simply better than anyone on the show.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC