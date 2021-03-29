Florida Georgia Line & Chase Rice Pop Tops In “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Video

Sometimes, you just need to appreciate the smaller, simpler things in life. Written before the ongoing pandemic, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” seems to capture “what 2020 became for us and a lot of other people—slowing down to enjoy these moments with our loved ones and having deeper, more meaningful conversations with each other,” country singer-songwriter Chase Rice says of his new song, a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

“It’s almost like God was intervening in the song just to say, ‘Hey y’all, get ready. You’re gonna have a lot of time to sit around a fire, drink some beer and hang out with me,’” he continues. “It’s a special song in that way.”

The smooth, easy-going track, co-written by Rice, Hunter Phelps, Cale Dodds, and Corey Crowder, encourages the listener to slam on the breaks from the hustle and bustle of life to enjoy the companionship around them in the moment. I don’t know what heaven looks like, nah I don’t think anybody does / If it’s like down here up there tonight, then there’s folks like us, the trio sing in unison. Sittin’ here, drinkin’ beer, talkin’ God, amen / Killing time livin’ life with some down home friends.

The accompanying visual, directed by TK McKamy, on location at Rice’s Nashville property, follows a straightforward storyline. Rice, Tyler Hubbard, and Brian Kelley are seen popping a few tops around the crackling roar of a campfire, the stars strewn like dust overhead. Their camaraderie is evident and refreshing.

Over the weekend, Rice made an appearance on CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown” to discuss the video release. The video, the country star told host Katie Cook, focuses on “me and the boys back doing what we used to do. A lot of what you see, we were just sitting there talking about real life stuff… It’s been a long time coming, but 10 years later here we are.”

Check out “”Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” below.

Photo by John Shearer and Jason Myers