A Punk Rock Legend and Heavy Metal Icon Just Joined Forces for an Epic David Bowie Cover at Comic-Con, of All Places

It’s the Green Day x Iron Maiden x David Bowie collab you didn’t know you needed. Billie Joe Armstrong’s cover band, The Coverups, recently performed at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, and had a special surprise for the crowd.

During the band’s performance, which was held during Comic-Con, Armstrong brought Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson to the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

The men got the crowd going with a cover of Bowie’s “All the Young Dudes.” Bowie released the track in 1974.

After Dickinson’s time on stage, The Coverups performed their version of Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust.” During their set, they also covered songs by the likes of The Strokes and Tom Petty, per NME.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s Tribute to Jennifer Finch

Earlier in the week, Armstrong and the rest of The Coverups played a gig in West Hollywood. At that show, Armstrong dedicated his cover of Nirvana’s “Drain You” to the late Jennifer Finch.

The L7 bassist died earlier this month, just days after she publicly revealed her battle with brain cancer. She was 59.

According to a GoFundMe started on Finch’s behalf, the musician was battling “an aggressive form of brain cancer” prior to her death.

“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living,” the post read. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks. The cancer and everything that comes with it have left her with significant physical limitations.”

In the wake of her death, L7 paid tribute to Finch on Instagra,

“She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide,” they wrote in part. “We love you Jennifer.”

The band’s rep also spoke out in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever,” the statement read. “Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured.”

The statement concluded, “We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fandom