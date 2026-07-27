“All These People Loved Me One Second Ago, and Now I’m Completely Lonely”: Tommy Lee on the Heartbreaking Reality of Being a Rock Star

Spending over four decades on the stage, Tommy Lee has explored nearly every part of the world. His time with Mötley Crüe offered him the luxury only a few ever get. It was Lee’s love for groups like Kiss, AC/DC, Van Halen, Sweet, and more that first inspired him to follow in the footsteps of the heavy metal greats. But at the same time, fame came at a cost. Although Lee has seen the world, it only consisted of venues, shuttles, and planes for the drummer.

Speaking with Dax Shepard about his career and what it was like to be part of Mötley Crüe, Lee’s career went far beyond the band. Aside from his history with the group, he also released three solo albums. His last, Andro, hit the streaming platforms in 2020. At the time, it peaked in the Top 40 on the UK Independent Albums chart.

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Tommy Lee on the heartbreaking realization that he's been around the world a hundred times and seen nothing:



"That's a weird one, man. Think about it. You've gone around the world that many times and you've seen the hotel, the arena, the airport, an airplane, a tour bus, and… pic.twitter.com/yPZ3fs2tGg — Tig (@Tig_Bo) July 26, 2026

Lee wasn’t interested in talking about his accolades. Instead, he focused on a side not many know about. “That’s a weird one, man. Think about it. You’ve gone around the world that many times and you’ve seen the hotel, the arena, the airport, an airplane, a tour bus, and that’s it. On to the next. It’s lonely.”

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Tommy Lee Goes From Being Adored To Being Alone In Minutes

It might be difficult to understand Lee’s world being lonely with thousands of fans screaming his name, but he insisted that the adrenaline only lasted until the screams stopped. “We’ve had, I wouldn’t even know how to correct for it, the gap in what we’ve experienced and what you’ve experienced. But even in our tiny experience where we do live shows and there’s three or five thousand people, it’s so thrilling and exciting. And then you go back to your hotel room and you’re sitting there, and then you’re like, what happened?”

With such a drastic shift between performing live and sitting alone in a hotel room, Lee couldn’t conceptualize the emotions surrounding the loneliness. “All these people loved me like one second ago, and now I’m completely lonely and I don’t know what to do.”

For most fans, they only see the awards, sold-out tours, and adoring crowds. But for Lee, those moments were only one side of the story. Behind it all was a lifestyle filled with constant travel and quiet hotel rooms. But while having to fight the loneliness, Lee continues to find his way to the spotlight.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)