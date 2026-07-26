Morgan Wallen Collapses After Rolling His Ankle Following Michigan Stadium Show

Morgan Wallen was left a little worse for the wear after his first concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The day after his concert, hours before he was set to take the stage again, Wallen took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he was injured.

“Michigan, if I appear somewhat hobbled tonight, it’s cause I am,” Wallen wrote alongside a video of the incident.

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In the clip, Wallen can be see jumping up to greet fans in the stand as he exits the arena. One landing didn’t go smoothly, though, as Wallen ended up rolling his ankle.

Though Wallen quickly jumped up and continued making his way into the tunnel, as soon as he was out of sight, he collapsed onto the ground, holding his ankle.

Morgan Wallen rolled his ankle entering the tunnel after last night’s concert.



“Michigan, if I appear somewhat hobbled tonight, it’s cause I am”



He’s set to perform in three hours despite the injury. pic.twitter.com/u1KQjK9XdJ — Barstool Michigan (@BarstoolUofM) July 25, 2026

The injury must not have been too bad, as Wallen went on to play his second show in Michigan without issue.

Morgan Wallen’s Phone-Related Incidents on His Tour

That wasn’t the only eventful moment of his Still the Problem Tour‘s first show in the state. Before his ankle injury, Wallen was performing ” I Got Better” when a phone flew on stage.

Wallen was clearly aggravated by the incident. He initially walked away, but wound up returning to the area, presumably to stare down the offender.

The singer appeared to try to point the fan out to security, but it’s unclear if the concertgoer wound up being asked to leave the venue.

Previously, Wallen has responded to thrown phones by sliding one device off the stage and by chucking another one away from the audience.

Things escalated last month when a fan asked a security guard to record Wallen when he walked by. Wallen noticed the guard filming the show. He proceeded to yank the phone out of their hand and throw it in the opposite direction.

“Well that just happened,” the fan captioned a TikTok video of the incident. “Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but…”

Later, fan user revealed that their phone was recovered with no damage after it spent nine minutes under the stage.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024