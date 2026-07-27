Ella Langley Teams Up With Six-Time Mr. Olympia for Her Sweetest Collaboration Yet

It’s easy to see that Ella Langley is having one of the biggest years of her career. Thanks to “Choosin’ Texas,” the singer found her way to the top of the charts. Dominating streaming platforms, the charts, and every summer party in America, Langley expanded her stardom way beyond the stage. In February, she teamed up with American Eagle Outfitters for their advertising campaign. In April, she released her own “Be Her” fragrance. And now, Langley is not only entertaining and inspiring, but energizing with her new “Peaches & Honey” energy drink.

Most singers tend to open a restaurant in their name. For icons like Dolly Parton, they took it a step further with theme parks, dinner theaters, and truck stops. But Langley is exploring a different avenue with her energy drink. The singer might have found a hidden gem as the global energy drink market generated over $92 billion a year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Collaborating with BUM Energy, co-founded by six-time Mr. Olympia Chris Bumstead, and RAW Nutrition, the “Peaches & Honey” flavor promotes “brain-boosting” ingredients while containing zero sugar. Blending a sweet Southern taste with a boost most crave, Langley continues building a brand that stretches far beyond the stage.

[RELATED: Country Fans Rally Behind Marine Who Shoots His Shot With Ella Langley, Extends Invite to the Marine Corps Ball]

Ella Langley Getting Familiar With International Stardom

Standing at the center of her whirlwind year, Langley is still processing her stardom. Needing some time to get accustomed to life in the spotlight, the singer admitted, “It’s just finding my footing in this new life that I have where so many people care about what I’m doing.”

Play video

With over four million followers on Instagram and more on Spotify, Langley added, “This is the goal, the whole time, for people to be listening to the music. But now they’re also paying attention to the human version of me, which is interesting.”

Using the moment to build a career that will extend far past this generation, Langley wasn’t about to let the moment slip through her fingers. While always a country singer, she hoped to use her voice to build a brand that made her a household name.

Success in country music has opened many doors for Langley, and she isn’t wasting the opportunity. Instead of limiting herself to the stage, she’s turning her popularity into a business empire.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)