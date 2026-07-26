Kacey Musgraves Cancels 3 Tour Stops Without Explanation

Kacey Musgraves’ latest move has left fans confused. Ahead of the start of her Middle of Nowhere Tour, The Daily Mail reported that Musgraves canceled three stops on the trek.

Per the outlet, the “Mexico Honey” singer canceled the opening night of her tour in Chicago on Aug. 20, as well as a Boston show on Aug. 29 and a concert in Brooklyn on Sept. 2.

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Fans with tickets to those dates received an email from Ticketmaster about the cancelation without further explanation, the outlet reported.

Now, Musgraves is slated to begin her tour in Chicago on Aug. 21. She’ll then play one night in Toronto and Boston, before heading to New York for back-to-back shows.

The trek will see Musgraves play concerts in Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, and more. It will wrap up with two Seattle shows in October.

Musgraves has yet to speak out about the situation.

What to Know About Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere

The singer’s upcoming tour is in support of her latest LP, Middle of Nowhere, which was released in May. Musgraves wrote much of the album while she was single, something that’s particularly clear on the song “Dry Spell.”

“I typically always have been in relationships. This was the longest period in my adult life where I was on my own, and I had gone through a break up,” Musgraves told NPR of the song. “I was taking stock of my relationships and what I want[ed] in my life, and really learning how to lean into being alone. I started really loving my singledom.”

“It was a long time without any intimacy with anyone else, and I had always feared that before I experienced it, just having this notion that I needed someone to be happy, which I found to be completely untrue,” she added. “I wrote the title down—’Dry Spell’—and because [it was what I was] going through. I wrote most of this record in the longest single period of my life.”

Overall, Musgraves told Texas Monthly that Middle of Nowhere was born out of her ability to find peace in being by herself.

Musgraves explained, “This album period coincided with me getting more comfortable being alone, not as isolation, but as sovereignty.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM





