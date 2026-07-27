“So Sorry”: Country Star Issues Statement After Delaware State Fair Concert Is Called Off

When fans packed into the Delaware State Fair, they hoped to see Bailey Zimmerman perform. With the weather nearly perfect and the good times flowing, fans believed they were in for an unforgettable night. Those beliefs were confirmed when Zimmerman took the stage, kicking off a set list that never happened. Only a few songs into the show, the power to the stage and venue suddenly went out. While crews worked to get the power back on, organizers eventually canceled the show, causing Zimmerman to apologize to agitated fans.

Although not prepared for the venue to lose power, Zimmerman made the best of the moment while seeing if the crews could fix the issue. During that time, he turned it into a sort of meet-and-greet. He even took pictures with fans and handed out snacks. He also tried to perform without a mic or speakers.

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That’s when fans got the news they never wanted to hear. “We are waiting on crews to come and fix the electric. At this point in time, it will take some time to get the power up and running…unfortunately we will need to cancel the show please evacuate the grand stand area at this point in time.” The word cancel was more than enough to send the fans into a frenzy as they yelled and booed the organizers.

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Bailey Zimmerman Wants To Make It Right

Much like the fans, Zimmerman didn’t want to end the show early. But understanding that some issues were out of his control, he still apologized for the missed set. “So sorry to all of y’all that showed up tonight in Delaware… City lost power and there was nothing we could do.”

With the city losing power, it was hard to put the blame on Zimmerman or the organizers. Still, the country singer looked to make it up. “Gonna see about coming back cause we were just getting started and y’all deserve a show.”

Thankfully, power has since been restored to the Delaware State Fair, with the venue promoting upcoming performances by Hudson Westbrook, For King + Country, Anne Wilson, Tracy Lawrence, and more.

While the lights went out, Zimmerman’s commitment to his fans never did. Now, all eyes are on whether he’ll return to Delaware and give concertgoers the performance they were promised.



(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)