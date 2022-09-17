Foo Fighters Announce New Greatest Hits Album

For anyone who has followed music this year, one thing is clear: the Foo Fighters have had a rough 2022.

Perhaps the biggest headline of the year was the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Well, after playing some shows to honor their fallen compatriot, the band has a bit of good news in store for fans. The legendary rock group has announced a forthcoming greatest hits album called, The Essential Foo Fighters, which is slated to drop later this fall on October 28.

The new album, which will be a physical release only, will include hits like “My Hero,” “Everlong” and “Best of You,” along with 18 more tracks. Fans can check out the tracklist below.

The band announced the news on Twitter, sharing a tweet from Legacy Recordings that read, “‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ is a collection of tracks from the band’s studio albums available on vinyl, CD, and digitally October 28th. @foofighters foofighters.lnk.to/EssentialFF“

‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ is a collection of tracks from the band’s studio albums available on vinyl, CD, and digitally October 28th. @foofightershttps://t.co/mQ6RE81a3F pic.twitter.com/7VrhNObXmC — Legacy Recordings (@SonyLegacyRecs) September 14, 2022

The new record follows the band’s 2009 Greatest Hits album, as well as the 2021 studio record, Medicine at Midnight. It also marks the first band release since the death of Hawkins in March.

And while the band recently played a tribute concert in London, another is slated for Inglewood, California on September 27.

Check out the tracklist for the new greatest hits record below.

The Essential Foo Fighters:

01 Everlong

02 Making a Fire

03 Times Like These

04 Rope

05 Monkey Wrench

06 My Hero

07 Cold Day in the Sun

08 Big Me

09 Long Road to Ruin

10 Shame Shame

11 Best of You

12 All My Life

13 The Pretender

14 This Is a Call

15 Waiting on a War

16 Walk

17 Learn to Fly

18 The Sky Is a Neighborhood

19 Breakout

20 These Days

21 Everlong (Acoustic)