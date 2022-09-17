Offset is in a Gift-Giving Pickle When it Comes to Wife Cardi B

Offset, born Kiari Cephus, is facing a rather unique problem. The “Run It Up” rapper can’t figure out what to gift fellow rapper and wife Cardi B for her birthday on October 11.

“These are the hard times,” Offset told E! News. “First off, she [Cardi B] has everything. Second off, she doesn’t want anything. Third off, I’m gonna get her something because she deserves it. It’s getting harder and harder.”

Now, if you’re wondering, “Well, what did you give her last year?” As it turns out, for her 29th birthday Offset gifted his wife a mega-mansion in the Dominican Republic.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post from 2021.

“Well, I was wrong,” she continued in the caption next to a video of a Caribbean mansion. “I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me.”

If the bar has been set to mega-mansion, it might be a little difficult to top that.

“I’m trying to move her towards gifts—that’s why I bought her a home last year because they mean more or last more and it’s a great investment,” Offset continued to tell E! News. “Made a lot of money from the houses we’ve got now, and it’s like, I’m trying to stay at that angle. But it’s hard. Like for Christmas, we buy the kids and family stuff—we don’t always get on each other.”

We wish you happy shopping, Offset, and a happy early birthday to you Cardi B.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images