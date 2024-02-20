Fool in Love Festival 2024 Featuring Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Al Green, & More: How to Get Tickets

2024 is going to be a killer year for fans of festivals. Tons of returning festivals are already selling tickets, and there are some new festivals that are entering the live music space for the first time. Fool in Love Fest 2024 is one brand new festival in Los Angeles that is already making waves among R&B and soul fans, with headliners including Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Al Green, Santana, Charlie Wilson, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, and many more.

The fest is set to start early on Saturday, August 31 at 10:00 am at the Hollywood Park Grounds at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The event will only be for one day.

There hasn’t been a lot of buzz on social media about this new festival, but the lineup alone is more than enough reason to reserve your tickets.

FOOL IN LOVE FEST 2024 🎙️🎶



YES, IT’S REAL 📻🤎 Register now for Presale that starts Friday, February 16th at 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down. https://t.co/cLK4qnSo6x pic.twitter.com/pnOc56MRrv — Fool In Love Fest (@foolinlovefest) February 13, 2024

Artists including Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Isley Brothers, Eric Burdon & The Animals, The Jacksons, Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Barbara Mason, Brenton Wood, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Stevie B, and many more will be supporting the festival.

If you love R&B, soul, and funk, this throwback fest could be the next big thing in annual festivals.

A presale event for the fest already concluded, and tickets are now available for general presale. You can get your hands on general admission passes as well as VIP packages through Ticketmaster, Stubhub, or the fest’s website. If the fest sells out before you have a chance to buy tickets, we recommend looking on Stubhub.

Tickets to Fool in Love Fest will not last long! Reserve your spot soon before tickets sell out completely.

Fool in Love Fest 2024

Saturday, August 31 – 10:00 am – Hollywood Park Grounds at Sofi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Photo by Mireya Acierto

