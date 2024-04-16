Hozier, Janelle Monáe to Headline All Things Go: How To Get Tickets

Who knew that a little music festival in Maryland could generate so much attention? All Things Go Music Festival is set to start on September 28 this year in Columbia, Maryland, and the headliners have finally been announced! It looks like Janelle Monáe, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Conan Gray, Bleachers, and Laufey will be headlining the fest this year. There are going to be a ton of other excellent performers there as well, including Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Chappell Roan, Maren Morris, and many more.

If you’re in Maryland or adjacent, this is not going to be a fest to miss! And we’ll help you score tickets before they’re gone.

All Things Go 2024 starts on Saturday, September 28 in Columbia, Maryland at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. The two-day weekend fest will end on Sunday, September 29.

The official presale event for All Things Go Fest will kick off on Thursday, April 18 at 10:00 am local through the festival website. Festivalgoers can register for the presale now to reserve their spot. Ticketmaster will also have a few different presale events on the same day for two-day and single-day passes.

General on-sale for the fest will start on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If the presale events sell out the remaining tickets for the fest, you can always try looking for tickets on Stubhub. Stubhub is a great platform for finding tickets after concerts or festivals have sold out, so you might have some luck there if all else fails.

Get your festival passes now before they’re gone for good!

Saturday, September 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Janelle Monáe, Laufey, Bleachers, and More

Sunday, September 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Hozier, Reneé Rapp, Conan Gray, and More

