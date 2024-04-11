Teddy Swims, FLO to Play Reading & Leeds 2024: How To Get Tickets

Reading & Leeds is going to be huge this year, and even more artists have been added to the already massive lineup! The UK dual-festival will now feature Teddy Swims, FLO, Jessie Murph, Kid Kapichi, and dozens more have been added to the lineup. Artists headlining the huge pair of music festivals include Blink-182, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Fred Again.., Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, and 21 Savage. Big names like Two Door Cinema Club, The Prodigy, Renee Rapp, Spiritbox, Skrillex, and many more will be performing as well.

Reading & Leeds 2024 will kick off on Friday, August 23 in Leeds, UK at Bramham Park and Reading, UK at Richfield Avenue. The four-day set of festivals will close on Sunday, August 25.

Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 can be found through the festivals’ website. While this will be the main hub for buying tickets, festivalgoers can also find tickets on Viagogo, Stubhub, and Ticketmaster.

Friday, August 23 – Leeds, UK – Bramham Park

Friday, August 23 – Reading, UK – Richfield Avenue

Saturday, August 24 – Leeds, UK – Bramham Park

Saturday, August 24 – Reading, UK – Richfield Avenue

Sunday, August 25 – Leeds, UK – Bramham Park

Sunday, August 25 – Reading, UK – Richfield Avenue

