Chevelle Announce North American Tour in 2024

Alternative metal outfit Chevelle is hitting the road this spring and summer with a ton of tour dates in the US and Canada! “The Red” hitmakers will tour with support from fellow rock band Tigercub for select dates across both coasts with one date in Toronto, Canada. You can catch the band at a few different festivals, too.

Chevelle also announced in a recent press release that they are working on a follow-up to their 2021 album NIRATIAS. Who knows? Fans might get to hear some new material on this tour!

The Chevelle 2024 Tour will kick off on April 17 in Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater. The tour will close on September 28 in Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life Festival, unless additional final dates are added.

Fans can get their tickets to this killer tour over at the band’s website, as well as the code for the artist presale event. Ticketmaster will also host a few different artist presale and platinum presale events starting today.

General on-sale will begin on April 19 at 10:00 am local for fans who missed the presale. If your tour date sells out, take a look at Stubhub to see if anything is available there. Stubhub often has tickets available for sold-out shows, so you might just get lucky.

Get your tickets to see Chevelle live quickly before they’re gone!

April 17 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

April 19 – Tucson, AZ – The Pima County Fair

April 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento

April 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

April 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

April 26 – Phoenix, AZ – 98 KUPD U Fest 2024

July 19 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

July 20 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

July 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha (with Tigercub)

July 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall (with Tigercub)

July 24 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater (with Tigercub)

July 26 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage (with Tigercub)

July 27 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre (with Tigercub)

July 28 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Co. (with Tigercub)

July 30 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit Asheville (with Tigercub)

July 31 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach (with Tigercub)

August 2 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre (with Tigercub)

August 3 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater (with Tigercub)

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (with Tigercub)

August 6 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks (with Tigercub)

August 8 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY (with Tigercub)

August 9 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe (with Tigercub)

August 10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (with Tigercub)

September 28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

