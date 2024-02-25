Motörhead’s Late Frontman Lemmy Gets 7-Foot Memorial Statue in Hometown

Plans are underway to erect a statue of Motörhead singer/songwriter Lemmy Kilmister in the late musician’s home county of Staffordshire, England. The statue was approved by the Stoke-on-Trent City Council today.

The seven-foot statue will reside in the marketplace area of the town of Burslem. Lemmy was born in Burslem, though most of his upbringing occurred in Wales.

Despite approval by the council, the project still needs around £50,000 (about $63,000 in US dollars) to be built. A Gofundme was launched for fans of the late Motörhead frontman to donate and hopefully raise the funds needed to start building the memorial statue.

There has been some buzz from local police about the Motörhead’s Lemmy statue, with some worrying that the memorial art piece could attract “incident-generating attention” that may result in vandalism.

Motörhead Lemmy’s Legacy in Staffordshire and Beyond

The statue will be made from the county’s own Staffordshire clay. Artist Andy Edwards will be heralding the project. Edwards is also known for sculpting the very famous Beatles statue in Liverpool.

On the subject of the statue potentially creating too much attention, Edwards noted that he would raise the height of the statue’s base to approximately 10 feet to avoid vandalism.

Lemmy was greatly loved in Staffordshire, but this is not the first statue erected in his honor. A statue of his likeness was built for the Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany. There is also a statue of him at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in Los Angeles, California, which was built in 2016 and has become quite famous.

Lemmy passed away after a battle with prostate cancer in 2015 at the age of 70.

Photo by Jeff Hahne

