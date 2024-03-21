‘The Voice’ is Taking Over Blake Shelton’s Nashville Bar

Starting yesterday, March 20, and going until Friday, March 22, The Voice is taking over Ole Red in Nashville. Former coach Blake Shelton has opened up his bar for the show to stage a Double Chair Takeover, which will make Dan + Shay’s unique red chair the center of attention.

Videos by American Songwriter

Additionally, there will be performances by former The Voice contestants. Alexandra Kay will perform on March 21, along with Huntley, Jake Hoot, and Lana Scott. On March 20, Craig Wayne Boyd performed, joined by Kinsey Rose and Wendy Moten. On Friday, March 22, The Dryes will take the stage, along with Worth The Wait, Pete Mroz, and Krystal Steel.

The takeover is in celebration of 25 seasons of the show, so grab The Voice fan in your life and head on down to Ole Red this week for a unique experience. Ole Red Nashville is located at 300 Broadway and opens at 11 am.

[RELATED: From “Ruining” The Voice to “Top-Tier,” Fans Have Changed Their Tune on Dan + Shay]

John Legend On Whether Blake Shelton Would Ever Return to The Voice

Speaking with ET recently, seasoned veteran coach John Legend addressed the question of Blake Shelton ever coming back to The Voice. Shelton exited the show following season 23. His wife, Gwen Stefani, left after season 22, then came back for season 24, only to leave once again to refocus on her music. As for Shelton, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be making a return any time soon.

“I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have,” Legend said. “I don’t think Blake is coming back. He is staying on the farm, he’s enjoying himself. I’ve talked to him and he’s, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm, he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, we made peach cobbler. I don’t think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice.”

It seems like Blake Shelton has made a peaceful life for himself with his family and his farm, making occasional music with his wife, and just enjoying being Blake Shelton. Legend did reveal that he keeps in touch with Shelton and Stefani, and that he and his wife, Chrissy Teagan, have group chats with them.

“We have different group chats for each combo of coaches and then Chrissy, Gwen, and Blake and I have a group chat where we’re just couples talking,” he said. “We usually stay in touch with each other and we’re friends — it’s just a good vibe with all the other coaches.”

Featured Image by Katherine Bomboy/NBC