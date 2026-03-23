Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Taken to Hospital After Head Injury While Entering Car

Just last year, Jessie J released her first album in nearly seven years with Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time. It seemed like the album was a good time as it landed in the Top 20 on the UK Albums chart. But that was last year. Looking at 2026, Jessie recently traveled to China for her No Secrets Tour. Although a special moment for the singer, it quickly turned into a stay at the hospital after she smashed her head getting into a vehicle.

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Sharing a video on her Instagram, Jessie was getting into a black van when she told the team around her, “I don’t mind squashing in the back.” Although a generous offer, she had no idea that it would cause her to go to the hospital. As the video continued, she captioned, “Hit my head. I should have minded squashing in the back.”

In the video, Jessie went through an MRI scan before making her way to the venue. Not wanting to cancel the show, the singer decided to power through. Even during rehearsals, she insisted, “Yeah, I just can’t move my head. I’m alright, I’ll just have to take some painkillers and march right through it. I just wanna kinda run down the show.”

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Jessie J Broke Royal Protocol To Support A Mom Fighting Cancer

Gaining nearly 30,000 likes, fans sent love and well-wishes to the singer as she pushed through her tour. Thankfully, it appeared that Jessie walked away from the incident with no serious injury. And proving her dedication to her fans, the special concert happened just days before her birthday. She was sure to take a moment during the show to sing “Happy Birthday”.

Celebrating her birthday on March 27, Jessie had more than enough to be grateful for. Last year, she revealed her battle with breast cancer. Having to undergo surgery, the singer didn’t hide from the emotional toll it took on her. “We are not superhuman or meant to be happy and positive all the time. It’s healthy and normal to cry, and if someone you love is crying don’t say ‘oh don’t cry’ say ‘come here.’”

That statement extended to the royal family when Jessie embraced Kate Middleton. With security advising the singer not to hug Middleton, she said, “I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug. It was as simple as that. I didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales.”

Through the highs and lows, Jessie continues to show both strength and vulnerability, reminding fans that even in the toughest moments, it’s okay to lean on others.

(Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)