Barry Manilow Announces First New Studio Album in Nearly 15 Years

At the end of 2025, Barry Manilow shared some challenging news with fans when he announced he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer. While staying positive, the singer underwent surgery to fight the disease. Keeping fans updated about his health and recovery, Manilow offered them an entirely different message when he shared the release date of his first album in nearly 15 years, What A Time.

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Already fashioning a career that included more than 85 million albums sold, over a dozen No. 1 hits, Manilow also collaborated with top brands like Pepsi Cola and McDonald’s. And throughout that time, he accumulated a net worth of $100 million. Although Manilow crossed several milestones during his career, he wasn’t finished just yet. On June 5, he will welcome his newest album since the 2011 LP 15 Minutes.

Getting fans excited for the summer, the captions read, “Barry Manilow returns with What A Time, his first album of almost all original material in nearly 15 years! The result is a collection that pairs Manilow’s signature melodic grandeur with fresh textures and stylistic turns.”

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Barry Manilow Brings The “Sun Shine” To ‘What A Time’

While fans still have to wait a few months, Manilow went ahead and offered them a sample of the new song “Sun Shine.” And judging by the reaction from fans, the singer is on the cusp of another hit album.

“Who knew Barry Manilow was gonna save pop music?!? This is the best industry release in years. Decades.” “How could this song not be wonderful!! I never tire of hearing him sing. He has my heart.” “Amazing! Already love this song! Barry Manilow continues to show us why he is the ultimate pop artist! Everything he releases is absolutely superb!” “Congrats Barry this one is a stunner! So glad to finally be able to hear some new music from you. Worth the wait for sure. Wishing you good health and waiting for your return to the stage.”

As for the Tracklist, it includes:

“Once Before I Go” “What A Time” “Sun Shine” “Another Life (2026)” “Touched By An Angel” “The Chosen One” “One More Chance” “Nobody Knows My Song” “When Somebody Says Goodbye“ (Duet with Sharon “Muffy” Hendrix) “Don’t Trouble The Water” “Look At Me Now” (Featuring Dave Koz) “Nobody Told Me” “Coming of Age”

Waiting for over a decade, fans are finally getting a new chapter from the legendary singer. And with What A Time, Manilow is reminding the world why his voice, songwriting, and staying power have continued after generations.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)