Former Van Halen Frontman Is Ready To Rock North America With 2026 Spring Tour

In 2025, David Lee Roth mounted his first tour in more than five years, and now he’s preparing to return to the road in a big way in 2026. The ex-Van Halen frontman has unveiled dates for a 29-show spring North American trek.

The outing kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington, and runs through a June 20 concert in Milwaukee. Diamond Dave will also be performing on August 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota, during the first day of the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Tickets for most of the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 9, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit DavidLeeRoth.com for more information. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early also may want to check StubHub.

Tickets for the concerts in Milwaukee and Sturgis are on sale now.

Some of the well-known venues Roth will be visiting during the tour include Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee; the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville; the House of Blues in Boston; The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York; and the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Dave’s June 20 concert at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee will be part of that city’s annual Summerstage festival.

Roth’s 2025 concerts were his first since March 2020. His 2020 shows saw Dave opening for KISS on its End of the Road farewell tour.

The 2025 concerts featured Roth performing a set entirely focused on classic Van Halen material. His backing band featured guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler, drummer Francis Valentino, and keyboardist Danny Wganer. Roth was also joined by four male backing singers—Andre Washington, Juneau Lake, Stevie Notes, and Kurt Lykes.

Diamond Dave kicked off his 2025 itinerary with a May 3 performance at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. He then mounted a 22-date U.S. trek running from a June 22 show in Paso Robles, California, through a September 14 gig in Napa, California.

April 16 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live

April 18 – Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

April 20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

April 22 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

April 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

April 27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

April 29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

May 1 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

May 3 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

May 12 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

May 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

May 16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

May 19 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

May 21 – Niagara Falls, ON, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

May 24 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

May 26 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors

May 29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 31 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 3 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

June 5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

June 9 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

June 13 – Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel

June 15 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

June 17 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater

June 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

August 7 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

