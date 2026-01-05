Former Van Halen Frontman Is Ready To Rock North America With 2026 Spring Tour

In 2025, David Lee Roth mounted his first tour in more than five years, and now he’s preparing to return to the road in a big way in 2026. The ex-Van Halen frontman has unveiled dates for a 29-show spring North American trek.
The outing kicks off on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington, and runs through a June 20 concert in Milwaukee. Diamond Dave will also be performing on August 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota, during the first day of the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Tickets for most of the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 9, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit DavidLeeRoth.com for more information. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early also may want to check StubHub.
Tickets for the concerts in Milwaukee and Sturgis are on sale now.
Some of the well-known venues Roth will be visiting during the tour include Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, Tennessee; the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville; the House of Blues in Boston; The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York; and the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Dave’s June 20 concert at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee will be part of that city’s annual Summerstage festival.
About Roth’s 2025 Tour Dates
Roth’s 2025 concerts were his first since March 2020. His 2020 shows saw Dave opening for KISS on its End of the Road farewell tour.
The 2025 concerts featured Roth performing a set entirely focused on classic Van Halen material. His backing band featured guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler, drummer Francis Valentino, and keyboardist Danny Wganer. Roth was also joined by four male backing singers—Andre Washington, Juneau Lake, Stevie Notes, and Kurt Lykes.
Diamond Dave kicked off his 2025 itinerary with a May 3 performance at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. He then mounted a 22-date U.S. trek running from a June 22 show in Paso Robles, California, through a September 14 gig in Napa, California.
David Lee Roth 2026 Tour Dates:
April 16 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live
April 18 – Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino
April 20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
April 22 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
April 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
April 27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
April 29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
May 1 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
May 3 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
May 12 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
May 14 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
May 16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
May 19 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
May 21 – Niagara Falls, ON, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
May 24 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
May 26 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors
May 29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 31 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 3 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
June 5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
June 9 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
June 13 – Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel
June 15 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
June 17 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater
June 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
August 7 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
