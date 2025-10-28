Founding KISS Drummer Peter Criss Is Teasing a Special Announcement on Halloween with a Spooky Video

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss apparently is about to make a big announcement. The 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a mysterious teaser video on his official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The clip is accompanied by a note that reads, “Hello KISS Army! Check this out!!!”

The beginning of the animated teaser shows a city skyline on a rainy night, as eerie organ music plays. The scene then changes to what appears to be an area of an abandoned building featuring a couple of wooden crates labeled “CRISS,” with cobwebs attached to them. The camera pans up to the sky, as lightning bolts flash.

As the video proceeds, we hear sinister laughter, and see the side of a building featuring the sign “CRISS Incorporated” and a series of long windows or doors. Giant cat’s eyes are also superimposed over the image. As the clip ends, the date “October 31, 2025” appears at the top of the screen.

While there’s been no official word about what the video is teasing, many KISS fans are guessing that Criss is preparing to announce details about a new solo album he previously discussed in an April 2025 video interview with KissFAQ podcast host Julian Gil, and in a post on his own official website.

What Criss Shared About the New Album in April

In the video, Criss said, “I have an announcement. I have my new rock ‘n’ roll album … coming out in the fall. And I really hope you like it, man.”

Gil then noted, “Now this is a hard-rock, kick-a– album. [It was] co-produced by Barry Pointer, who’s worked with Ozzy [Osbourne], Marilyn Manson, [Cinderella drummer] Fred Coury, [Billy Idol guitarist] Steve Stevens, amongst others, and … [current Mötley Crüe guitarist] John 5.”

Criss added, “What can I say? We had a ball.”

In the April 2025 post on PeterCriss.net, Peter revealed the names of some of the musicians who contributed to the album. They included Michael McLaughlin, who played guitar in his solo band; John 5; Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan; current Marilyn Manson/ex-Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D.; and Paul Shaffer. Peter also shared that some “great backup singers” lent their talents to the album—Dennis and Sharron Collins, and Cathryn Manning of the band Cat5.

Criss added that he’d “be doing more in-depth interviews closer to the release date in the fall.”

It looks like fans will have to wait until Halloween to find out for sure what Criss is teasing. Peter’s last solo studio album, One for All, was released in 2007.

Other Recent Criss News

Peter, along with his fellow original KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were in attendance at the private funeral for founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley on October 22 in The Bronx, New York.

Frehley died on October 16 at age 74. The rocker suffered a brain bleed after taking a fall at his home, and his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support when his condition didn’t improve.

On December 7, Criss and KISS’ other founding members will be saluted at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

On February 20 and 21, 2026, Peter will take part in the Mad Monster Party Carolina convention. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Concord, North Carolina.

(Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)