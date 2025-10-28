Peter Frampton to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ at Upcoming Nashville Concert to Be Taped for PBS Series

Peter Frampton will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his landmark 1976 concert album Frampton Comes Alive! with a special show in Nashville. The event, which will take place on Saturday, November 8, that will be taped for an upcoming episode of the PBS performance series Recorded Live at Analog.

The program is shot at the Analog venue inside the Hutton Hotel in Nashville. The concert, which is dubbed “Frampton Comes Alive 50th, Hits and More,” is already sold out. Fans without tickets can add their name to a wait list by visiting BandsinTown.com.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has posted a note about the concert on his social media pages.

“Can’t believe it’s been 50 years since Frampton Comes Alive!” he wrote. “We’re marking the anniversary with a special PBS taping in Nashville on November 8. Join me for an intimate night celebrating the songs from the album that changed everything.”

In addition of material from Frampton Comes Alive!, Peter will be playing some other hits and gems from his career.

Recorded Live at Analog is now in its second season. It showcases performances filmed at Analog, a small venue that offers state-of-the-art acoustics and an intimate experience for concertgoers. Other artists who have taped episodes of the series include Michael McDonald, Slash, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Sierra Ferrell, Dave Stewart, Molly Tuttle, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and The Black Crowes.

More About the Frampton Comes Alive! Album

Frampton Comes Alive!, Frampton’s fifth solo album, was released on January 15, 1976, in the U.S. The double album propelled the British singer/guitarist into rock superstardom, after he’d established himself as a moderately successful solo artist during the first half of the 1970s.

Frampton Comes Alive! was recorded at four different venues during Peter’s 1975 tour supporting his then-latest studio effort, Frampton. The live album featured renditions of multiple songs from his each of his four solo albums, as well as one tune he recorded with Humble Pie, “Shine On.” It also boasted a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Jumping Jack Flash.”

Frampton Comes Alive! reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 1976, and went on to spend 10 non-consecutive weeks on the chart. It wound up being the best performing album of 1976 in the U.S.

The album yielded Frampton’s first three hit singles in the U.S.—“Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do.” The songs peaked at No. 6, No. 12, and No. 10, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2011, Frampton Comes Alive! was certified 8-times platinum, for sales of more than 8 million units in the U.S. It initially was ranked as one of the bestselling live albums of all time, although it’s been eclipsed by many over the years. In 2020, Frampton Comes Alive! was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Frampton’s Current Tour Plans

Frampton currently is on the road on a fall U.S. leg of his Let’s Do It Again! Tour. The trek kicked off on October 17 in New Orleans, and will wrap up with a November 4 concert in Orlando, Florida. Peter’s next show takes place October 29 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Check out all of Peter’s upcoming tour dates at Frampton.com.

