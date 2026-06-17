Founding Member of Pioneering 2000s Rock Band Makes Emotional Return to the Stage in a Wheelchair Amid Cancer Battle

Chad Gilbert is back doing what he loves. The New Found Glory guitarist recently returned to the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, where he played alongside his band from a wheelchair. The show came amid Gilbert’s years-long battle with cancer.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, Gilbert got choked up as he spoke from the stage.

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“I want to thank all of the nurses and doctors that have kept me alive for the past four years,” he said as he fought back tears. “I want to be here. My 4-year-old daughter would not have seen me play tonight if it wasn’t for you, so thank you.”

Gilbert also reflected on his return in an Instagram post that chronicled the “special night.”

“I got to play a show in front of my daughter, something I truly never thought I’d get to do again,” he wrote alongside pics from the evening. “And my beautiful wife and all the nurses and doctors, my amazing team that have kept me alive through my battle.”

“It was very emotional getting up on stage with my band again to play. So many feelings all at once,” Gilbert added. “Here are some photos from the show. If you were there I hope you had a great time. Love you all.”

New Found Glory also posted on Instagram about the evening, noting, “Nashville was one for the books.”

“A number of Chad’s doctors and nurses were also in the crowd (some even mixing it up in the pit!) and we can’t thank them enough for the care and PMA they’ve provided over the last few years,” the band wrote. “Thank you, Nashville!”

What to Know About Chad Gilbert’s Cancer Battle

Gilbert was diagnosed with metastatic pheochromocytoma of the liver in 2021. At the time, he underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumor.

Since then, the cancer has morphed into adrenocortical carcinoma and moved to different parts of Gilbert’s body.

Most recently, in February 2026, Gilbert began feeling ill again, losing control of the left side of his body. Eventually, doctors discovered three new tumors in his brain. He underwent surgery and radiation, and spent one month in the hospital.

“It felt good to know that there’s still a battle to be going on and that I can recover from this and grow stronger from this,” he told Rolling Stone in April. “My hope is to really get my energy and strength back. I don’t want to lay in bed all day. I want to be able to get up and do my thing.”

Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images