Founding Member of Rock Band Who Opened for Oasis, Dead at 40

The Redwalls are mourning a huge loss. On Dec. 2, the rock band took to Instagram to announce the death of their founding member, Justin Baren, at age 40.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our friend, brother, and bandmate, Justin Baren,” the band wrote. “Justin was an essential part of The Redwalls.”

“His energy, intuition, and raw musicality helped shape who we were,” the band continued. “Not just as a band, but as a group of kids trying to make something meaningful together.”

The Redwalls noted that Baren’s cause of death “has not been officially determined.”

“He will be deeply missed, and his memory will be a blessing,” the band wrote. “We’re grateful for the years, the music, and all the memories we shared.”

Baren was also remembered in his online obituary.

“As a singer, songwriter, and bass guitarist, he brought unmistakable energy and personality to every performance,” the obituary read in part. “Audiences connected with his presence onstage and his deep love for music.”

“Music remained central throughout Justin’s life. He continued to write, record, and collaborate, and had recently been working to bring previously unheard recordings to release,” the obituary added. “His passion, creativity, and generous spirit will be remembered by his family, his bandmates, and the countless fans whose lives he touched.”

What to Know About The Redwalls

Baren co-founded the Chicago-based band in 2001 with his brother, Logan Baren, as well as Andrew Langer and Jordan Kozer, while in high school. They released their debut album, Universal Blues, in 2003. Afterwards, Ben Greeno replaced Kozer. The Redwalls’ sophomore LP, De Nova, was released two years later.

Following that release, The Redwalls played shows alongside acts including Oasis, OK Go, Regina Spektor, and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes.

Their self-titled LP came out in 2007, and was followed by an EP, The Wall to Wall Sessions, later that year.

The Redwalls went on hiatus in 2012, but returned to the studio and touring in recent years.

Baren is survived by his parents and brother, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be laid to rest at Chicago’s Zion Gardens Cemetery on Dec. 9.

Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images